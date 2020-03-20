Patron who attended ‘Hamilton’ at Arsht Center in Miami tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - A patron at the Adrienne Arsht Center was diagnosed with the coronavirus after attending a show at the downtown Miami venue.

Officials said the patient was in one of the theater’s boxes during the March 12 “Hamilton” performance and could have used public facilities that night.

They are urging everyone who attended the performance to follow guidelines and precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No other audiences have been in the building since that show.

