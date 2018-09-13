Pastor gifts check to elderly robbery victim in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida pastor made a generous donation to an elderly robbery victim.

Police said Mirtha Rodriguez was robbed by a man who asked her for money to buy food at a Sedano’s supermarket along West Flagler Street and 38th Avenue, on Aug. 26.

After hearing of what occurred, a pastor stepped up to help the woman by offering her a $500 check and free lawn care.

“I’m so appreciative. My husband and I are so grateful that the pastor has helped us so much,” the victim said. “We’re happy to have met him. He’s given us tranquility.”

The robber remains at large.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

