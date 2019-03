NEAR KEY BISCAYNE (WSVN) — Emergency crews responded to a sinking boat near Key Biscayne.

U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were at the scene near Bear Cut Bridge at 5 p.m., Sunday.

Passengers from the boat were in the water as they were picked up and brought to shore.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.