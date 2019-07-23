Passengers frustrated from waiting in plane hours after diverted flight lands at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers on an international flight diverted to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been waiting inside the plane more than four hours after it landed.

The Eurowings plane, operated by Brussels Airlines at FLL, departed from Dusseldorf, Germany and was supposed to land at Miami International Airport at 4 p.m., Tuesday.

However, bad weather diverted the flight to FLL, where the passengers have not been allowed to exit the plane.

Cellphone video taken by one of the passengers showed frustrated individuals waiting to get out.

Mayade Ersoff, a passenger on the plane, told 7News it remains unclear what will be the next step to get them off the plane.

“Initially, the old crew told us that, legally, they cannot fly anymore. They cannot take us back to Miami, so they would just wait to see if we could get out at this airport, but they told us the customs were being a huge problem with this airport, Fort Lauderdale,” said Ersoff. “Then the new flight crew arrived, and they started refueling the plane, but now, the new flight crew announced that their security check wasn’t done accurately and that they had to leave. I’ve just had enough, and I want them to open that door and let us out.”

Ersoff said they were informed water service had stopped about an hour ago, which usually means the restrooms are not working.

Meanwhile, someone inside the plane called the Broward Sheriff’s Office, who sent a deputy out to the airport.

According to the passengers, the deputy told them they would be able to enter the terminal, but that has not happened yet.

Federal rules state that passengers of an international flight cannot be held inside a plane on the tarmac for more than four hours.

A Eurowings spokesperson said they are trying to resolve the issue.

