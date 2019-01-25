Passengers feel sick on flight from Canada to South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several passengers said they were feeling ill on a flight from Canada to South Florida.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when a ventilation problem was detected.

The passengers were evacuated from the plane and put on another one to continue their flight to Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport.

