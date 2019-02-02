Passengers at Orlando airport returned for screening

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Passengers on shuttles to gates at a Florida airport had to be brought back for a second screening, bringing security checkpoints to a temporary standstill.

An airport spokeswoman told Orlando television station WKMG on Saturday that the passengers were returned in “an abundance of caution” after some passengers may have gotten through the checkpoints without being screened property.

The affected shuttles lead to half the gates at the airport.

The spokeswoman says the rest of the airport was operating normally.

