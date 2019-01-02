Passenger upset over champagne removed from flight at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detained an unruly passenger at Miami International Airport.

Officials said the man was on board a Viva Air flight that landed from Colombia, Wednesday morning.

Other passengers said he was upset about the crew not serving him more champagne.

“We heard he was being unruly in the back over possibly some champagne or something,” passenger Max McCabe said. “At the end of the flight, they grabbed him and took him off. There were 10 cops waiting for him. I imagine he got detained at that moment, but we’re not exactly sure what happened. We just knew that he caused a fuss in the back.”

The passenger was eventually escorted off the plane by an Air Marshal.

