Passenger killed after being thrown from car after crash with truck in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a passenger was killed in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred near Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire rescue responded to the scene and found the female passenger had been ejected from a black sedan after the vehicle collided with the back of a tractor trailer. She was pronounced dead at the scene, fire rescue said.

The driver of the black sedan has been transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Miami-Dade Police have shut down 27th Avenue in both directions at Northwest 36th Street and 41st Street.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police investigate what caused the fatal crash.

Roads at NW 27th Avenue, North and Southbound lanes, are closed between 36th Street and 41st Street due to a traffic fatality. Please seek alternate routes. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/fcMwb09rQr — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 29, 2019

