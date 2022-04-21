MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a road rage shooting involving a Slingshot that led to a crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police units responded to the scene near Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue, Thursday morning.

Investigators said the victim and a Slingshot were traveling northbound on Northwest Second Avenue when the two drivers exchanged hand gestures toward each other.

Police said a passenger in the Slingshot fired a single shot at the victim’s car, which caused the victim to crash into a pole.

The driver and the passenger of the Slingshot fled the scene.

The victim’s vehicle had a bullet hole in the front bumper, but they were not hurt.

