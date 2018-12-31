Passenger hurt after yacht catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was treated for burns after the yacht he was in caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Bahia Mar at 801 Seabreeze Boulevard, just after 4 p.m., Monday.

FLFR is on scene of an approximately 50’ yacht on fire at Bahia Mar 801 Sea Breeze Blvd #breaking — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) December 31, 2018

Officials said firefighters worked hard to extinguish the 50-foot long yacht that was engulfed by flames.

Rescue crews transported the victim to an area hospital to be treated for first-degree burns.

Other boats that were at risk of catching fire were moved away.

The fire remains under investigation.

