Pasco County K-9 bitten by water moccasin while searching for baby Andrew

EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — A police K-9 assisting in the search for a missing infant is recovering after he was bitten by a snake.

Pasco County Sheriff’s K-9 Phi was assisting the FBI in the search for baby Andrew Caballeiro in the Everglades when he was bitten by a water moccasin.

K9 Phi was in the Everglades today, assisting the FBI with the continued search for missing baby Andrew when he was bitten by a water moccasin snake. Anti-venom was administered and he is currently being monitored. His prognosis for recovery is good. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JwIKfxMrII — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) February 27, 2020

Deputies said Phi received a dose of anti-venom, and he is being monitored. Deputies said his prognosis for recovery is good.

Miami-Dade Police said Andrew was just a week old when his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, kidnapped him. During the investigation, detectives discovered the bodies of Andrew’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Police suspect Caballeiro killed the women. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Pasco County, with Andrew nowhere to be found.

Andrew’s whereabouts remain unknown.

If you have any information that can help investigators find Andrew, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $8,000 reward.

