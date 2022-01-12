MIAMI (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida saw cars stalled out and drivers stranded due to a flooded streets.

Rounds of heavy rain soaked Miami’s Brickell area for hours, into Tuesday night, while under a flash flood warning that expired at 10 p.m.

“Boom. I stopped, I couldn’t see. It was flooding that much, you know what I’m saying?” said Juan Cuartas.

“Now we’re stuck with this flooding on a regular basis,” said a man.

“We can’t do nothing about this. This like it is,” said a man visiting from Holland.

This sums up the soggy, stalled, stuck and stranded times in this section of Miami.

The Brickell Plaza, near Southeast Ninth Street, at Mary Brickell Village, looked more equipped for boats than cars.

“I couldn’t even get out because the door was stuck,” said Cuartas.

Cuartas, an Uber driver, was stranded in the flooding.

“Waiting, praying to God, to see if it starts. If not, pay for a tow and truck, and it is what it is,” said Cuartas.

The high water in this low lying area made for a night of misery for those who live, work or visit the area.

“We stay here the holiday. This is our holiday now,” said the man from Holland.

So much for a sunny vacation in Miami.

“This is not normal like this. We taking another car now,” said the man.

Earlier in the night, the water at the 7-Eleven near the area wasn’t just in the cold drink station.

It was a wet mess elsewhere too, like on Biscayne Boulevard, by the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Back in Brickell, it was the worst spot during this rainy night. It’s got this driver looking forward to better and drier days ahead.

“I’m alive, I’m healthy, I’m OK, and I’m going to be fine,” said Cuartas.

About half a dozen people were stalled out and needing tows.

7News was told by residents and those who work in the Brickell area that this is a constant recurring problem.

They said they have been waiting for years, and that the City of Miami has promised to fix the drainage issues in the area.

They said they are still waiting.

