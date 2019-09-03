Parts of Miami fighting flood waters as king tide infiltrates streets

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several Miami streets could be seen underneath flood waters as the king tide emerged in city streets.

Residents living in the area near Northeast 79th Street and 10th Avenue saw flooding, Tuesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured multiple vehicles wading through the high water at slow speeds.

A Miami-Dade County commissioner said the city is trying to control the water coming from different directions, which includes storm drains and rain from Hurricane Dorian.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.