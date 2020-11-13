Parts of Broward, Miami-Dade see more rain, standing water days after Eta

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents aired their frustrations as they dealt with yet more bouts of driving rain and extensive flooding, days after gusty winds and rains from Tropical Storm Eta moved across the region.

The torrential weather meade it difficult for drivers to get around. 7News cameras captured a downpour along Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, Thursday night.

Cameras also showed cars in a flooded parking lot in Northeast Miami-Dade and ina flooded residential street in Hialeah.

Pesdestrians were seen struggling to navigate high water.

In Southwest Ranches, cellphone video captured a horse struggling to keep its head above water in a flooded and muddy field.

The consensus among South Floridians is crystal-clear: Eta has left behind a mess.

In Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park neighborhood, residents said they’re fed up with the street flooding.

“I keep up with the weather all day. They say more rain is coming,” said resident Albertha Davis.

Davis’ street remains underwater, despite the work of pump trucks.

“They’re making an effort to remove some of the water,” she said.

The Central Broward Water Control District is dealing with a massive amount of water. Spokesperson Jace Selby said removing it takes time.

“Everybody’s water is waiting in line, so to speak, to get out the same exit,” he said.

The horse in Southwest ranches, 18-year-old Mooney, lost its footing in water and muck. Davie Fire Rescue units were called to handle the thoroughbred’s rescue.

“The horse stayed calm and was able to self-extricate, so all we did was keep it calm and keep its head above water, and she got herself out,” said Davie Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Abramczyk.

Davis said the water Eta has dumped in the area is just a sign of the times. “It is really the worst yet, 2020. It was a bad year for everybody,” she said.

Residents in the following areas are asked to reduce their use of water for the next two days:

Southern Broward County

Hollywood

Pembroke Pines

Dania Beach

Hallandale Beach

Miramar

Pembroke Park

Officials advise residents in these municipalities to limit toilet flushing, laundry loads and shower times in order to help expedite the removal of floodwaters.

