Parties, pools and people set to ‘Takeover’ Miami Beach this weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Parties, pools and people will take over Miami Beach this weekend for an annual event.

The city will host the 12th annual Miami Beach Takeover Weekend, and the themed events will begin Friday.

The event’s return has some people ready to begin the festivities.

“I’m here to turn up. You know what I’m saying?” one person said.

“If you’re not down here, you need to get down here — quick,” another person said.

The events are scheduled to go well into Monday morning. The weekend is promoted as three nights, four venues and five parties at hot spots across the beach.

“First takeover party. It’s my first time in Miami, so might as well do it the right way during the takeover,” a third person said.

Because of the anticipated crowds, Miami Beach Police will be out in full force until 7 a.m., Monday.

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said, “So we’ll be using license plate reader technology although not on our causeways but throughout the city. We’ll see more officers on the street — both in uniform and undercover. The city’s code enforcement will be out monitoring third-party promoters at different venues, like clubs and pools, to ensure they’re operating within all rules of the city. If they’re not, the city staff is prepared to shut those operations down.”

There will also be rules on the beach as officers will prohibit coolers, inflatables, tents, tables and will limit loud music.

Police are hoping the takeover weekend will take off on the right foot.

“Come to Miami Beach, have a good time and do so responsibly,” Rodriguez said.

