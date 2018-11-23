PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed an at-risk man who went missing in Plantation has been safely recovered.

According to Plantation Police, 48-year-old Willie Montgomery went missing at the Westfield Broward mall on Friday.

Investigators said Montgomery is partially blind with a wandering eye and has a limp arm. He had been last seen wearing a red and black shirt and jean shorts.

Just before 7 p.m., police confirmed he was safely recovered in Lauderhill.

