Part of State Road 112 shut down after fiery crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Part of a South Florida highway has been shut down after a crash left at least two vehicles engulfed in flames.

Rescue crews responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of State Road 112 near Northwest 12th Avenue, just after 3:30 a.m., Thursday.

The crash involved at least one semi and an SUV, according to officials.

Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer lost control and hit a concrete barrier wall, then about 100 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road and ignited the flames.

Officials said all occupants of both vehicles involved made it out safely. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor burns.

A 7News viewer who lives nearby is one of the people who called 911.

“Sounded like a bomb went off, I think,” said Willie McLeod. “I ran outside, I ran down to the corner and I could see the flames coming up. Then, I heard explosions, three explosions back to back. I just hope and pray for the family.”

Cleanup crews are currently working to clear the scene.

Officials have completely shut down the highway from Northwest 17th Avenue to Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Drivers who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.