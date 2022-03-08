PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of a South Florida library now bears the name of a slain Parkland student.

A children’s wing of the building was dedicated Monday evening to Gina Montalto, a freshman who was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in 2018.

It’s the same wing where her parents said her love for reading began.

“When she was younger, her mother took Gina and her brother Anthony here. Gina spent many wonderful and joyful hours in this building, so it’s a fantastic honor to have the children’s wing named after Gina Rose Montalto,” said Montalto’s father, Tony Montalto.

The 14-year-old was one of 14 students and three staff members killed in the massacre.

Three years ago, the children’s shelter at another library was remodeled in her honor and an annual beach cleanup was organized in Gina’s name.

