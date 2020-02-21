Part of seawall collapses into Intracoastal Waterway in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A portion of a seawall in Hallandale Beach has collapsed into the Intracoastal Waterway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the 1800 block of South Ocean Drive at around 11 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire officials, the collapse poses no threat to a nearby condo tower.

Several vehicles were parked in the area of the collapse, but none of the vehicles were damaged, fire officials said.

The scene has since been turned over to the City of Hallandale Beach and the condo association, fire officials said.

