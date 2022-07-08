NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade has been shut down due to a jack-knife big rig blocking traffic.

The rig has stopped in the northbound lanes of I-95 off of Northwest 151st Street, early Friday morning.

Drivers are being rerouted off the interstate.

What led up to the incident remains under investigation.

The southbound lanes have not been affected.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

