Part of I-75 shut down due to fatal wrong-way wreck in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - An investigation is underway after a wrong-way wreck in Weston that left a woman dead.

As a result, the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 have been shut down, east of US-27.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene just before midnight. According to officials, a 23-year-old woman in a Honda Civic was driving south along the northbound lanes of I-75 when she collided with a pickup truck.

At least one other vehicle was involved.

“We do have a trooper at the hospital and will continue to monitor and see if it warrants any other type of investigation,” said a representative with FHP. “Right now, we do have one confirmed [fatality] at the scene.”

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released her identity.

Investigators say the woman was found by a family member who had been looking for her after she was expected somewhere and hadn’t been answering her phone. That family member retraced her route home and came across the wreck.

