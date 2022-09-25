MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean.

In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again be held Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following parks:

Grapeland Park, 1550 NW 37th Ave., Miami, FL 33125

Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33138

Douglas Park, 2755 SW 37 Ave., Miami, FL 33133

In Fort Lauderdale, the city has begun distributing sandbags between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Mills Pond Park, located at 2201 NW 9th Ave.

Proof of Fort Lauderdale residency is required and residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

