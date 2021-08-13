LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Broward and Miami-Dade counties can now pick up sandbags as Florida braces for Tropical Storm Fred.

Sandbags will be available for pick-up at Veteran’s Park, located at 7600 NW 50th St. in Lauderhill, Friday.

The distribution begins at 9 a.m.

Legion Park, 6447 NE 7th Ave., as well as Grapeland Park, 1550 NW 37th Ave., in Miami, will also be offering sandbags, starting at noon.

The sandbags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shovels will be provided.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.