Parkland victims honored at final football game of the season

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting were honored at the high school’s final football game of the season.

Families of the 17 victims lost on Feb. 14 lined up on the field before the start of the third quarter versus J.P. Taravella High School, Thursday night.

“As a token of our continued commitment to never forget their passion for life, pride and past accomplishments and positive for the future, we would like to present their families with tonight’s game ball,” said an announcer at the game.

“As athletic director, and Aaron Feis as our coach, had an acute impact on the MSD football program,” the announcer added during the presentation.

After the ceremony and a quick downpour, players continued on with the game.

While football seasons will always come and go, grief will stubbornly remain for the 17 families.

“It’s always about what I lost,” said Fred Guttenberg, father of victim Jaime Guttenberg.

Aaron Feis’ number during his time as a football player at the school was also retired, as of Thursday night.

During the first game of the season, the team won by 17 points. The team was down by 17 points but eventually lost 31-20 during the final game of the season.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.