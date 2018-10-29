Parkland survivors featured in New York Magazine cover story

MIAMI (WSVN) - Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were featured in a cover story about school shootings in New York Magazine.

The Parkland survivors, along with victims from 27 different school shootings, shared their scars and painful accounts of their tragedy.

New York Magazine said they don’t want what happened to these young victims to be forgotten.

“Sometimes I just see someone with a backpack, and I think, ‘Do you think they could have a gun in there?’ And it freaks me out,” said Isabel Chequer, who was shot in the leg.

Six students from Parkland were featured in this month’s issue of New York Magazine for the story that took a look at school shootings from the past 70 years.

“A classmate that was in front of me, she kept apologizing to me for getting blood on my clothes,” Chequer said, “and I was just like kind of appalled because I was like, ‘How can you be apologizing to me for getting blood on my clothes, considering what just happened.'”

The article featured a photo spread of 25 people who were injured in school shootings.

Fifteen-year-old Parkland student Anthony Borges appears on the cover. In the black and white photo, Borges stands shirtless, revealing extensive surgical scars and a colostomy bag.

Borges was shot five times while barricading a door to protect his classmates from shooter Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in February. He was released from the hospital in April.

“My muscle has to build back up because I was in my bed in the hospital for so long without any movement or being able to walk,” said Ashley Baez who was shot in leg.

The Parkland students took part in the photo shoot over the summer. They, along with other school shooting survivors, also spoke about their recovery and how each of their lives were changed in an instant.

“There has been a tremendous change, not only in just myself, but like physically but also mentally,” said Samantha Fuentes who was shot in leg.

The issue of New York Magazine became available Monday. If you’d like to read the full article, click here.

