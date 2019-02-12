Parkland students, teacher talk about life after tragedy ahead of anniversary

(WSVN) - It was a day South Florida and the world will never forget. Now, nearly one year after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, survivors said they’re still living a nightmare. 7’s Robbin Simmons has the story as we approach the tragic anniversary.

It’s a nightmare many fear they’ll never wake up from, the trauma and the loss just too much to bear.

It doesn’t take much for the frightening memories to come flooding back.

Kimberly Krawczyk, math teacher: “I’m closing the door, and I hear three pops.”

For those inside Building 12, an ordinary Valentine’s Day at school turned into a nightmare.

Isabella Reisch, student: “I just remember seeing streaks of blood. It just seemed like a war scene. There was a teddy bear covered in blood.”

One year later, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas is strong but still hurting.

Kimberly Krawczyk: “As the anniversary is coming, it is getting difficult because all of that does come back up, right where we were, what happened.”

Isabella Reisch: “I still won’t leave the classroom to use the bathroom or anything in the middle of class. I’m still afraid to go in crowds and stuff.”

Simple sounds can trigger anxiety.

Taylor Yon, student: “Loud noises, being at school in general.”

Kimberly Krawczyk: “The fire alarms do me no good. Kids running in the hallway do me no good.”

Kimberly Krawczyk was teaching honors geometry on the third floor when the shooting started.

Kimberly Krawczyk: “I’m starting to function better now than I was definitely 11 months ago, 6 months ago, 3 months ago, so I am coming out of that, but I’ll never be the same person who walked into that building on the 14th.”

Teachers and students still grieve for those lost in the senseless violence.

Kimberly Krawczyk: “Alex Schachter was one of my students, and Alaina Petty was one of my students.”

Aly Perri, student: “Meadow Pollack and Joaquin Oliver were classmates of mine.”

Some days, just being on the campus and walking by the building where it all happened is hard.

Aly Perri: “Seeing the building a lot and all the posters, they’re nice, but just seeing them like a constant reminder.”

Student-led efforts to stop gun violence have been empowering and so have tributes like the Project Grow Love flower garden created in memory of the 17 who died in the shooting.

Aly Perri: “You have to keep your friends close and your family close and always remind them that you love them. Just normal things that are the new norm now that I wouldn’t have thought of to do before.”

But they said it’s hard to find that new normal.

Kimberly Krawczyk: “I don’t think that you ever move on from something like this. It’s going to be part of me and the kids that I was with forever.”

Valentine’s Day is scheduled to be a Teacher Work Day at MSD, with service projects on campus for students who would like to attend.

But many of them said they are choosing to stay home.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.