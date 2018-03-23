Parkland students, families travel to D.C. on Patriots team plane

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The New England Patriots lent a helping hand to Stoneman Douglas students ahead this weekend’s massive “March For Our Lives” protest.

Robert Kraft donated one of the team’s planes to transport students and families from Fort Lauderdale to Washington, D.C., for the “March For Our Lives” rally on Saturday.

The plane transported the families of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and some of the survivors, the team confirmed to 7News.

The rally against gun violence is slated to take place across the globe with over 800 “sister” marches.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and their families boarding the @Patriots plane from #FLL to attend the #MarchForOurLives rally in Washington, DC this weekend. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/Ja0HwMEwfS — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) March 23, 2018

