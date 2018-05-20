Parkland students create music on tragedy

(WSVN) - A group of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are working on another musical creation to show the world they’re still standing “Douglas Strong.”

Sarah Imam is one of the songwriters behind the music on the tragedy that changed their lives forever.

“It’s about the healing process we’re currently going through and about our emotions and how we’re feeling over the whole cause,” said Imam.

Proceeds from the song will go to the Stoneman Douglas victim’s fund.

