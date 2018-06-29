Parkland student activists hold Road to Change rally in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Student activists from Parkland took another step on their Road to Change voter registration drive by hosting a rally in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Demonstrators holding signs gathered outside the Broward County Federal Courthouse, Friday evening, This is the same location where Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students held their first rally after the Feb. 14 mass shooting.

Over the past several weeks, student activists have criss-crossed the country registering people to vote. They are also attempting to help overhaul the country’s gun laws.

Road to Change participants plan to stop at every congressional district in Florida.

The rally takes place a day after a gunman opened fire at a newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland. Stoneman Douglas student Adam Alhanti said the massacre underscores the need for gun reform.

“That was just horrific to see it happen again. I mean, we preach #NeverAgain so much, and it’s hard to do that when it happens every other week,” he said. “Our thoughts and our love goes out to them, but at the same time, that must be matched by action, and we need to do something about it.”

Hours before the rally, prosecutors released more witness statements from the Stoneman Douglas shooting. The statements were compiled from interviews they conducted with people who interacted with confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz on the day of the massacre.

According to the documents, witnesses said Cruz had made anti-Semitic and racist comments, and he also talked about killing people.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.