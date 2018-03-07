Parkland shooting victims honored at Wynwood Walls candlelight vigil

MIAMI (WSVN) - A candlelight vigil was held in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Wednesday night, to honor the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

The names of the 17 victims were read during the vigil at the Wynwood Walls.

The flier for the “Light Post for Lives” event asked attendees to bring a candle and “a handwritten note or letter to the children of Stoneman Douglas High School.”

“I wrote, ‘Violence is not the key. The key is peace,'” said a young girl, describing the message she wrote.

High school student Daniela Knight performed a song at the vigil.

“It was such a special moment and an honor to be able to sing here,” said Knight.

“I knew that tonight was special, especially for Florida,” said cellist Jeffrey Gil. “This was a special night.”

The gathering was organized by three mothers.

“Out kids go to three different schools, and it could’ve happened at any school,” said co-organizer Leah Ames.

“We know there are good people out there that wanted to honor these 17 lives that were taken,” said co-organizer Alexandra Lizardo.

“Goodness is contagious, so it’s easy,” said co-organizer Magda Lopez.

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade shared the flier for the event via Twitter.

Wade also surprised students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Wednesday.

“I just wanted to come here today and for a moment, for a second, bring a little bit of this, a little excitement, a little joy,” said Wade.

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

Our conversation about bridging the gap between the students from Parkland, Florida and Chicago was really impressive. These young adults GET IT. They understand the power of their voices for the ones that often go unheard! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

