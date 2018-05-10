Parkland shooting suspect’s brother asks to move to Virginia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The brother of Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is asking a judge to allow him to move to Virginia where a full-time job awaits him.

The attorney for 18-year-old Zachary Cruz filed a motion Thursday saying Cruz has been offered a free home for one year in Staunton, Virginia. He is on six months’ probation for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and needs court permission to leave.

The motion says Zachary Cruz would be hired as a maintenance mechanic paying $13 an hour. His job and living quarters would be provided by Nexus Services, which the motion says specializes in helping people adjust after prison or treatment.

Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas that killed 17 people.

