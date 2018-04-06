Parkland shooting survivor’s family speaks out, receives help from local entities

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Anthony Borges shared how they are coping in the aftermath of the shooting that left the teen with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a local nonprofit and furniture company are lending a helping hand to his family.

Friday evening, Borges’ mother, Emily Delfin, described the injuries her son sustained while shielding his classmates from a gunman’s bullets.

“The most shots that he got was in the legs and the back,” she said. “He doesn’t walk right now. He lost a lot of weight.”

Borges sat in silence as he joined loved ones and his attorney, Alex Arreaza, in a roomful of reporters at a local hotel.

The teen, who was shot five times, allowed Arreaza to speak for him.

“We have the responsibility to tell the world what happened here,” said Arreaza as he read a statement. “To Sheriff Israel of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, and Robert Runcie, the superintendent of schools in Broward, I want to thank you for visiting me at the hospital.”

However, through his attorney, Borges also criticized the county officials. “I want to say that both of you failed us — students, teachers and parents alike — on so many levels,” said Arreaza.

Speaking in Spanish, Borges’ father said it took 38 minutes to get to his son after he was shot while blocking a door to protect his classmates.

But his family dismisses the hero claim.

“The father wants this to be taken seriously, and he doesn’t want there to be any more bubblegum hero stuff,” said Arreaza.

The family said the same system that allowed shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz to remain in school must be addressed.

“You know what their answer is? Clear backpacks,” said Arreaza. “This is their answer.”

At the same time, Borges’ family is facing their own set of challenges, as they help the teen adjust to a new normal.

Earlier this week, Borges visited Stoneman Douglas for the first time since the shooting. Friends posted video greetings on Twitter.

But life has changed for Borges. He can no longer handle living in an upstairs apartment, so the anti-violence nonprofit No More Tears Inc. donated $37,000 and helped his parents find a rental property.

El Dorado Furniture gave the family its pick of furniture, including a bed that adjusts to the position the teen needs to sleep in during his recovery.

“They are part of our community,” said Roberto Capo with El Dorado Furniture. “It’s heartbreaking, but we’re very honored to be the ones to make their life a little bit easier. That’s all we can do.”

At the same time, Carlito Rodriguez, Borges’ best friend, voiced the anger left over from the Feb. 14 massacre.

“When I heard they got shot, my life was changed forever, and it’s been scarred,” he said.

Arreaza said he is focusing on filing a lawsuit while Borges recovers.

The teen is schedule to undergo additional surgeries.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.