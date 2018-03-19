Parkland shooter’s brother arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas

Zachary Cruz in court during his brother's arraignment

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The brother of admitted Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz has been arrested for trespassing on the school’s campus, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Zachary Cruz, 18, reportedly rode his skateboard through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus on Monday afternoon, getting past locked gates.

According to the arrest report, Zachary Cruz told deputies he wanted to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in.” Deputies said officials had previously warned him to stay away from the school.

Deputies said Cruz “surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds.” The incident was captured on security cameras on campus.

His brother Nikolas confessed to the mass shooting on Feb. 14 that killed 17 people. He is being held in solitary confinement while awaiting trial.

