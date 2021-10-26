FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Convicted Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is headed back to court.

Cruz and his attorneys on Tuesday will meet with the prosecution to discuss case terms in one of many pre-trial hearings.

Last week, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the 2018 Parkland massacre.

The hearing is set to start at 9 a.m..

