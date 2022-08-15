FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life or death trial of the Parkland shooter resumes after one week off.

Attorneys from both sides will be presenting arguments, Monday.

The trial will discuss the defense’s evidence and testimony that will be shown to the jury next week.

Topics like certain scientific and medical scans are to be deliberated.

Defense attorneys also want to bring in experts as mitigating factors.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.