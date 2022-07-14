FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Parkland school shooter trial reached a new phase.

Pre-trial motions in Nikolas Cruz’s case wrapped up on Wednesday.

Both sides are preparing for opening statements set to start Monday.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and injuring 17 others in February 2018.

The jury will decide whether he gets the death penalty or spends life in prison.

