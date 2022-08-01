FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life or death trial of the Parkland shooter is set to continue.

Day nine of the trial will be expected to begin at 9 a.m., Monday.

Prosecutors anticipate closing their case later this week.

Since the trial began victims, police officers and medical examiners have taken the stand to show the jury that Nikolas Cruz deserves the death penalty.

The prosecution is expected to walk the path that Cruz took as he entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire.

Cruz has been found guilty of killing 17 and injuring 17 others.

