FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz reached day 18, Wednesday.

Lawyers argued last week whether they should question potential jurors about the latest gun-related incidents.

Prosecutors argued that each shooting is different.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October after the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

The trial will decide if he will be receiving life in prison or the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.