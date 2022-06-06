FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz reached day 18 with another delay at hand.

A lawyer from the defense threatened to stop representing the self-confessed killer, Monday morning.

This all began when one of the defense attorney’s asked the judge for a continuance in the case, which means to postpone the trial because another member of the defense team has COVID-19.

The defense has asked for a least a day or two to resume with jury selection.

The judge said that the case has been stalled for too long and that they must continue to move forward.

This prompted a heated back and forth between the judge and the defense attorney.

“I have been bent over backwards to accommodate both sides for medical reasons, unfortunately, we just have to get moving on this case,” said judge Elizabeth Scherer.

“Judge at this time the defense would move to withdraw from the case of State of Florida V. Nickolas Cruz,” said Melissa McNeal. “Right now if I do not comply with the court’s order, and do not protect Mr. Cruz’s constitutional right to due process, I now have to consider whether or not my liberties are going to be in jeopardy or Mr. Cruz’s liberties will be in jeopardy.”

Scherer denied the defenses motion to be excused from the case.

A recess was given which is ended at 1 p.m.

Prosecutors during that time argued to grant the defense continuance until Tuesday morning.

The defense during the recess crafted a formal written motion for disqualification, which pointed out that the they did not feel Cruz could receive a fair trial due to Scherer’s bias towards them.

Scherer once again denied the defenses motion.

Prosecutors asked again for Scherer to grant the continuance because they said it was already 2 p.m.

At around 2:30, Scherer granted the defense their motion for a continuance.

In the meantime, a handful of jurors were brought in to ask them about any hardships they might have.

More in depth questioning will begin Tuesday.

Lawyers argued last week whether they should question potential jurors about the latest gun-related incidents.

Prosecutors argued that each shooting is different.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October after the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

The trial will decide if he will be receiving life in prison or the death penalty.

