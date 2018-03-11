MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Stoneman Douglas student on the front lines of the push for gun reform received a high honor, as Miami Beach remembered the lives lost at her school.

Equality Florida’s 2018 Miami Gala, held at the Eden Roc Hotel, Saturday night, honored the student leaders and advisers of the Parkland school’s gay-straight alliance.

Emma Gonzalez, who serves as the club’s president received the key to the city, both for her support of LGBT issues and her outspoken advocacy for gun reform in the weeks since the tragedy.

“It means a lot to us — the people who are involved, and the people who are calling out for change,” said Gonzalez. “It means a lot to us to see change actually happen as a direct result of us calling for change.”

Gonzalez was joined by other members of the Never Again movement who are planning the March for Our Lives” in Washington, D.C., March 24.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.