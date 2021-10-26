FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Parkland school shooter was back in court on Tuesday.

Nikolas Cruz appeared in court for a status hearing.

The judge went over several motions and procedures for jury selection in the upcoming penalty phase.

The process is expected to begin in January.

Last week, Cruz pled guilty to all 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Cruz and his defense team are hoping to avoid the death penalty.

