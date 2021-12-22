PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A Parkland pediatrician pled guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Michael Mizrachy was arrested last year after deputies searched his home in the Miralago development.

The 49-year-old used an instant messenger application to obtain child pornography and communicate with minors.

Mizrachy will be sentenced on Jan. 7.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

