Parkland parents speak out on recent Broward school scares

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents in Parkland are sharing their concerns over a series of dangerous and violent threats at schools across Broward County that led to the arrests of several students over the past week.

Among those speaking out on Friday was Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jamie Guttenberg, was one of 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

“I don’t care how old they are. They need to understand they will be removed, and they will be locked up,” he said.

The most recent incident took place late Friday afternoon at Nova High School in Davie. Police said two students got into a fight, leading one of the teens to stab the other in the leg with a pair of scissors.

Witnesses said it was a frightening scene.

“Once I see the fight break out, I see the kid limping and his leg bleeding, and the other kid walking away,” said a student.

Back on Tuesday, police said, a 9-year-old boy brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School and aimed it at three classmates.

The next day, police said, a 16-year-old was arrested for threatening to shoot up Everglades High School in Miramar after he got into an argument with another student and took to social media to warn other students not to go to school.

On Thursday, Pembroke Pines Police arrested a 14-year-old Franklin Academy student for allegedly posting a photo to Instagram of another student holding a rifle with the caption “see you Monday” and “Gn Franklin,” as in good night.

Manuel Oliver, the father of Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, said images like that Instagram photo puts fear in students.

“They are afraid to go to school, and that’s pretty bad,” he said. “You can’t have a nation in which the kids are afraid to go to school and educate themselves.”

Also on Thursday, a 13-year-old at Silver Trails Middle School, also in Pembroke Pines, was arrested for saying in class, “I know why people shoot up schools. I wish I could do it right now.”

Because of that, Guttenberg said, if law enforcement doesn’t get ahead of these school threats now, more parents will be forced to with the nightmare he will endure for the rest of his life.

“I can’t get the image of her running down the hallway out my head,” he said. “It’s what has me doing what I do today, because I don’t want another parent to have to live with that in their head.”

“I’m very angry and mad that I lost my son. It’s not fair,” said Oliver, “so I need to go out there and speak loud and fight for that change.”

Officials said the aggressor in the stabbing at Nova High School later turned himself in to police.

