Parkland parents create group to address issues in schools

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents in Parkland have created a group to work on issues in schools, including safety for students.

In a tweet by Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, he said Parkland parents have “created this centralized way for anyone who wants to help work on issues ranging from school safety to fundraising.”

Parkland parents have created this centralized way for anyone who wants to help work on issues ranging from school safety to fund raising to sign up. If you want to be involved in any capacity, please click on the link below. #ParklandStrong https://t.co/dg9hvGfBmB — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) March 8, 2018

The group states it will work on the following issues:

1. School Safety

2. Gun Control Advocacy

3. Wellness & Mental Health

4. Fundraising for Families & Victims

5. The March for Our Lives

The link for the volunteer sign-up page can be found here.

