Parkland middle schooler asks Trump for gun control, gets pro-gun response

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A Parkland middle school student who sent an email to President Donald Trump asking for him to strengthen gun control laws was confused after getting a pro-gun response from the White House.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Westglades Middle School student Drake Speno sent Trump an email urging the president to “please do something” and “start making gun laws.”

Westglades Middle School is right next door to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site where 17 people were gunned down on Feb. 14.

The 13-year-old said he saw students jumping fences to seek shelter at his school, and one student was covered in blood.

When the White House responded, Drake said he received what appears to be a canned letter, where the president committing to “upholding the Second Amendment and defending the right of our free and sovereign people to keep and bear arms.”

Drake’s mom, Shelby Speno, called the response “off point,” and told the Sun-Sentinel her son plans to write back, “What the heck?”

A White House spokeswoman did not comment on the letter.

