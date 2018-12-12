Parkland massacre commission considers school safety plans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The commission investigating the Parkland school massacre has given tentative approval to several recommendations for school security statewide that members believe will make future campus shootings more difficult.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission gave its nod Wednesday to recommendations calling for all schools to have single points of entry, that open gates be staffed, that all classroom doors remain locked and that every district have active shooter policies and staff training.

The panel also recommended that teachers have intercoms in their classrooms and that districts allow law enforcement agencies access to school video feeds.

The commission was formed after the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead. It must file its initial report to Gov. Rick Scott, incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature by Jan. 1.

If you would like to read the initial draft of the commission’s report in its entirety, click here.

