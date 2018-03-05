Parkland ice cream shop donates proceeds to Stoneman Douglas victims’ families

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida ice cream shop donated a portion of its proceeds to the families of the Stoneman Douglas shooting victims, Sunday.

Shooting victim Joaquin Oliver was an employee at Sub-Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream in Parkland, and he was remembered there on Sunday.

Members of the community came out to enjoy some delicious treats, while contributing to the cause.

“It’s wonderful. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that this whole community has come together in light of this very unfortunate situation,” said owner Ron Daratany. “So I’ve seen the kids, adults, they’re all coming together for this very, very good cause.”

Sub-Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream will donate 20 percent of Sunday’s sales to the victims’ families.

