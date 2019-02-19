Parkland father Andrew Pollack appears in court after allegedly harassing former MSD security monitor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The father of a murdered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student faced a judge after being accused of confronting a former security monitor for the school.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Feb. 14 shooting, now faces a restraining order after Andrew Medina asked for protection.

Medina claimed Pollack threatened him at a baseball field after learning Medina had reportedly allowed accused shooter Nikolas Cruz onto school grounds with a rifle bag.

Medina also reportedly did not call for a lockdown after shots were fired.

As a result, Medina was fired from his job.

According to Medina, Pollack told him, “Do you know who I am? I’m not through with you yet.”

However, Pollack said in court that he never threatened Medina.

“Everyone in this courtroom knows what a piece of garbage Andrew Medina is,” Pollack said. “That’s no secret. What I just wanted to see for myself at the community, that these parents would let this guy coach their kids, so I went to the park. There was no screaming.”

The judge issued a restraining order but allowed Pollack to be present during Medina’s deposition under the condition that it’s done at the courthouse where deputies and metal detectors are present.

Pollack is now suing Medina for negligence.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.