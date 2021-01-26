Parkland doctor accused of sending explicit photos to 13-year-old child

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Parkland doctor accused of sending explicit photos to a 13-year-old child.

BSO Deputies arrested 64-year-old gastroenterologist Dr. Stewart Bitman, Tuesday.

BSO said detectives got information that in early April, Bitman sent a number of sexual text messages and nude photos of himself to a 13-year-old child.

Detectives believe Bitman knew he was talking to a child and said he portrayed himself as a teenage boy.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his home in Coral Springs and Bitman was taken into custody and numerous electronic devices were seized for further analysis.

Bitman faces three charges of transmission of material to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor.

Bitman is the second doctor in Parkland to be arrested on charges of sexual crimes against a minor after Dr. Michael Mizrachy was charged with possession of child pornography earlier this month.

Detectives are also working to identify any other potential victims.

If Bitman posts bond, he is to stay away from children and stay away from the internet.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

