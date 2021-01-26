Parkland doctor accused of sending explicit photos to 13-year-old child faces judge

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Parkland doctor accused of sending explicit photos to a 13-year-old child.

Deputies arrested 64-year-old gastroenterologist Dr. Stewart Bitman on Tuesday.

He appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

BSO said detectives got information that, in early April, Bitman sent a number of sexual text messages and nude photos of himself to a 13-year-old child.

“We actually received a tip which led us to an investigation involving an individual who was communicating with children online,” said BSO Lt. Andrea Tianga.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force believe Bitman knew he was talking to a child and said he portrayed himself as a 17-year-old boy.

An arrest warrant contained messages allegedly sent by the doctor to a child victim.

In those texts, officers said Bitman “appears to be sitting at a desk/table in front of a computer with his drawstring shorts/pants and white underpants pulled down below his genitals. The text that is displayed across the picture says, ‘How many classes RU having each day?'”

Authorities executed a search warrant at his home, and Bitman was taken into custody. Numerous electronic devices were seized for further analysis.

7News visited the Bitman home to ask about the allegations, but no one would answer.

“During these chats online, it appears he was attempting to portray a teenage boy,” said Tianga. “He would offer financial reward for photos, and it seems like he cast out a large net. We are still in the preliminary investigation here, so we believe that there are going to be more victims.”

Bitman faces three charges of transmission of material to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor.

Bitman is the second doctor in Parkland to be arrested on charges of sexual crimes against a minor after Dr. Michael Mizrachy was charged with possession of child pornography earlier in January.

Mizrachy continues to practice and see children via telemedicine.

Detectives are also working to identify any other potential victims.

If Bitman posts bond, he is to stay away from children in general and to stay off the internet.

If you have any information on any other possible victims, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.